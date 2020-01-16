The Thompson’s Company recalls aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors due to fire hazard

A recall has been issued for Thompson’s WaterSeal waterproofing wood and masonry protectors in aerosol cans due to fire hazard.

The products are used to coat exterior wood to prevent water damage. The aerosol cans are 11 ounces and have a green or blue cap. “Thompson’s WaterSeal,” “Wood Protector” or “Masonry Protector,” the item number and UPC code are printed on the can.

Recall Date | January 14, 2020

Recall Number | 20-056

Name of product | Thompson’s® WaterSeal® Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in Aerosol Cans

Hazard | The contents of the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks. Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition. Leaking sealer can also result in property damage.

Refund |Consumers should immediately stop using Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in aerosol cans, discard the products in accordance with local requirements and contact The Thompson’s Company for a full refund.

Consumer Contact | The Thompson’s Company toll-free at 888-304-3769 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at thompsonsaerosolrecall@sherwin.com, or online at www.thompsonswaterseal.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

Units | About 852,000

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector Aerosol Item#: TH.041800-18

UPC: 032053418006 Thompson’s WaterSeal Signature Series Aerosol Item#: TH.091800-18

UPC: 032053918001 Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector Aerosol Item#: TH.011800-18

UPC: 032053118005 Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Masonry Protector Aerosol Item#: TH.023100-18 UPC: 032053231001

Incidents/Injuries | The Thompson’s Company received approximately 18 reports of leaking cans from retailers. No injuries, fires, or property damage were reported.





Sold at | Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.





Manufacturer(s) | The Thompson’s Company, of Cleveland, Ohio





Manufactured in | United States

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is still interested in receiving incident or injury reports that are either directly related to a product recall or involve a different hazard with the same product. Please tell us about your experience with the product on SaferProducts.gov.