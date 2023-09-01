WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – TOMY has recalled thousands of highchairs due to 24 falls resulting in 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bolts used to secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach, posing a fall hazard. About 83,000 chairs are impacted.

The recall involves Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016 and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs. The model numbers of the recalled highchairs are listed below. The model number and manufacturing date code are printed on a label located under the base of the highchair.

Flair Elite Highchair

Model No. Description B751 White / Orange

Flair Highchair

Model No. Description B701 Blue / White B702 White / Orange B703 Pink / White B704 Green / White B706 White / Orange B707 White / Blue B708 Red / White B709 Red / White B716 Green / White B717 White / Orange B718 White / Blue B731 White / Orange B10147 Gray / Green B11068 White / No Pad B11069 Gray / No Pad B11401 White / Gray

The chairs were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BedBathAndBeyond.com. The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.

Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online.