WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – TOMY has recalled thousands of highchairs due to 24 falls resulting in 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bolts used to secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach, posing a fall hazard. About 83,000 chairs are impacted.

The recall involves Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016 and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs. The model numbers of the recalled highchairs are listed below. The model number and manufacturing date code are printed on a label located under the base of the highchair.

Flair Elite Highchair

Model No.Description
B751White / Orange

Flair Highchair

Model No.Description
B701Blue / White
B702White / Orange
B703Pink / White
B704Green / White
B706White / Orange
B707White / Blue
B708Red / White
B709Red / White
B716Green / White
B717White / Orange
B718White / Blue
B731White / Orange
B10147Gray / Green
B11068White / No Pad
B11069Gray / No Pad
B11401White / Gray

The chairs were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BedBathAndBeyond.com. The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.

Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online.