Thousand of infant carriers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Infantino infant carriers.

Three models, the Go Foward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Up Close Newborn and Flip Front2back carriers are being recalled due to a fall risk.

The company says buckles on the carriers can fail, resulting in a dangerous fall.

Product Lot Code Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719 Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719 Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

An estimated 14,000 units are part of the recall.

The carriers were sold at Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through December 2019 for between $30 and $50.

Call Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.

