Thousands of candles sold at Dollar Tree recalled over burn hazard

ADCO is recalling near 143,000 candles due to fire and burn hazards. The candles were sold at Dollar Tree.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards. Two reports have been received. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.

Dollar Tree can be contacted at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.dollartree.com, then on the bottom of the page, under “Customer Service,” click “Contact Us,” then “Company Questions & Answers,” and click on “Product Recalls” in the left column for more information.