Thousands of candles sold at Dollar Tree recalled over burn hazard

Recalls

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

ADCO is recalling near 143,000 candles due to fire and burn hazards. The candles were sold at Dollar Tree.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards. Two reports have been received. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.

Dollar Tree can be contacted at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.dollartree.com, then on the bottom of the page, under “Customer Service,” click “Contact Us,” then “Company Questions & Answers,” and click on “Product Recalls” in the left column for more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories