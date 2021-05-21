Thousands of folding chairs and barstools sold at Walmart recalled

Cheyenne Products has recalled 795,000 Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools. The weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.

The chairs and barstools were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com from January 2014 through April 2021 for between $30 and $42.

The recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name.

A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year. Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.

The affected models are:

UPC Cheyenne Products Model Numbers Seat Height Paint Color Padding UpholsteryVinyl Padding Upholstery

Microfiber Production Dates of Affected Units (month/year) 5027699339 FB1477 18″ Black Beige 8/2015 – 9/2016 5027699671 FB1477-R, CPFB1477-R 18″ Black Beige 5/2016 – 6/2019 5027699448 FB1477FL-COM, CPFB1477FL-COM 18″ Black Brown 12/2015 – 5/2019 5027699344 FB1479-24 24″ Bronze Beige 6/2015 – 11/2017 5027699669 FB1479-R-24, CPFB1479-R-24 24″ Bronze Beige 5/2016 – 2/2019 5027699341 FB1479 29″ Bronze Beige 6/2015 – 11/2017 5027699670 FB1479-R-29, CPFB1479-R-29 29″ Bronze Beige 5/2016 – 6/2019 5027698486 FBS99-24, CPFBS-24 24″ Bronze Beige 7/2013 – 3/2021 5027699446 FBS99-24FL-COM, CPFBS99-24FL-COM 24″ Gun Metal Grey Brown 12/2015 – 12/2020 5027699447 FBS99-29FL-COM, CPFBS99-29FL-COM 29″ Gun Metal Grey Brown 12/2015 – 12/2020 5027698487 FBS99-30, CPFBS99-30 29″ Bronze Beige 8/2013 – 4/2021 5027698488 FBS133-24, CPFBS133-24 24″ Bronze Beige 11/2013 – 4/2021 5027699449 FBS133-24FL-COM, CPFBS133-24L-COM 24″ Bronze Brown 12/2015 – 12/2020 5027699450 FBS133-29FL-COM, CPFBS133-29FL-COM 29″ Bronze Brown 12/2015 – 8/2019 5027698489 FBS133-30, CPFBS133-30 29″ Bronze Beige 8/2013 – 4/2021

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

You can call Cheyenne toll-free at 833-351-1707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.cheyenneproducts.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of recalled styles.