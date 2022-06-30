WASHINGTON (KSNW) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 786,000 RIO-branded Swinging Hammock Chairs.

The folding chairs have a black or gray metal frame, a fabric seat and a backrest with a pillow.

The improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair’s legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.

ShelterLogic Group has received 24 reports of incidents that resulted in injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions and abrasions from consumers who fell while using the chair.

The chairs were sold at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Camping World, Costco, Lowe’s and Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, CampingWorld.com, Costco.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com and other websites from January 2020 through June 2022 for between $40 and $60.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs until they have reviewed the new instructions and the pins are properly inserted into the chair’s legs per the instructions. Consumers should contact ShelterLogic Group to receive the new instructions that will help verify proper and safe pin insertion. New instructions can also be found at www.Safety.ShelterLogic.com.