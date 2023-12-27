WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Insight Pharmaceuticals has recalled Americaine 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray over a cancer-causing chemical.

The company says a recent review by the manufacturer and third-party lab found that a sample from a lot of the product showed a low level of benzene in the can.

Product NDC Lot Code Expiration Package Size Americaine® 20%

Benzocaine Topical

Anesthetic Spray 63736-378-02 1A16420 01/25 2 oz / 57 g

The spray is packaged in white aerosol cans with teal caps and lot codes on the bottom.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, and it potentially can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

The company says no serious adverse events have been reported and will reimburse consumers who have purchased topical marked with the lot code in the table above.

Consumers can contact Insight Pharmaceuticals at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, through its website, or by phone at 1-800-344-7239 on Monday – Friday 8:30-5:30 Eastern time to receive a full refund by providing a picture of the bottom of the can.

The production should be stopped immediately and discarded after taking a picture.