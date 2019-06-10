Tyson recalls over 190,000 pounds of chicken

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 190,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products distributed to schools and other institutions.

According to the USDA, the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken fritter items were produced on February 28, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.

Now, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in food service freezers. Schools and other food service locations are urged to thrown away or return the product.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611 or click here for more information.

