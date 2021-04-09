WASHINGTON (KSNW) — Verizon recalls 2.5 million mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission says the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burns. The CPSC says Verizon has received 15 reports, including six fire damage reports to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The recalled Jetpacks are dark navy plastic oval devices that are about 3.5 inches wide and 2.25 inches tall. “Verizon” is printed below the digital display window on the front of the device. The charger provided with the recalled Jetpacks has a sticker on the wire that states: Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030.

Consumers can reduce the risk of hazard by powering the unit off, unplugging it from its power source, and store in a place away from children, on top of a hard surface with adequate ventilation around the unit and away from combustibles until it can be properly returned to Verizon.

The hotspots were sold at Verizon stores nationwide, and other stores and to school districts nationwide and online at www.verizon.com from April 2017 through March 2021 for between $50 to $150.

For questions, call Verizon toll-free at 855-205-2627 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or online at EllipsisJetpackRecall.expertinquiry.com and click on recalls on the bottom of the page.