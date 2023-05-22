WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 456,000 waffle makers due to a hazard.

The CPSC says they have received 44 reports of issues with the makers resulting in 34 burns and three needing medical attention.

Officials say the danger is that “hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle makers” either during cooking or upon opening.

The models involved are listed as ESWM02 (five-inch) and ESWM03 (seven-inch) Stuffed Wafflizer. The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord, with all date codes included in this recall.

The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors: black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage.

They were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online at QVC.com, walmart.com, kohls.com and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60.

Contact Empower Brands toll-free at 866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair. Email the company at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or go online at prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer or powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.