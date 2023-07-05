WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Van’s International Foods is voluntarily recalling certain packages of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles because they may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The impacted products are labeled with Lot Code #UW40193L and have an expiration date of Jan. 19, 2024. To identify the lot code and expiration date, please refer to the side of the carton. No other Van’s products are included.

To date, no allergic reactions or illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected product have been reported.

Anyone who has a recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers may contact Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 or visit its website.