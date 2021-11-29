Wichita area Dillons store recalls meat over temperature concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons Food Stores has issued a recall on an undetermined amount of fresh beef, pork, and poultry items sold at the 5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor) location due to temperature concerns with the location’s refrigerated cooler.

Select items at this location were potentially at risk and have been removed from sale. This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The fresh meat items were sold from Nov. 25 (7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) through Nov. 26, 2021 (7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.).

The items include the following:

Fresh Beef – ground beef, steaks, roasts, stew meats, premade fresh patties

Fresh Pork – chops, roasts, tenderloins, ribs, bratwursts, Italian sausage

Fresh Chicken – ground chicken, gizzards, livers

Fresh Turkey – ground and cut turkey pieces (fresh and frozen whole turkeys were not impacted)

Uncooked Hams

Ground Bison

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Dillons Food Stores has stated the problem with the cooler was determined to be a faulty expansion valve, which prevented the cooler from operating at full capacity.

No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date, according to Dillons Food Stores. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased these products as described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additionally, if customers have concerns with any item from the meat department, please visit the store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who have questions may also contact 1-800-576-4377, Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. CT to 11:00 p.m. CT, and Saturday through Sunday 7:00 a.m. CT to 7:30 p.m. CT.