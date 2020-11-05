YETI recalls thousands of travel mugs due to burn hazards

YETI is recalling 241,500 Rambler 20 ounce Travel Mugs with lids. The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents inside could spill out, posing burns.

The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors. The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010. The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base. The SKU is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.

Color SKU Date Code Black 2107006004621070070041 34204010 Seafoam 2107006004821070070043 34204010 Navy 2107006004721070070042 34204010 Ice Pink 2107006005221070070047 34204010 Northwoods Green 2107006005021070070045 34204010 Graphite 21070060066 34204010 Copper 21070060064 34204010

You can call toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, productrecall@yeti.com, or online at www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

