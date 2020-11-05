YETI recalls thousands of travel mugs due to burn hazards

YETI is recalling 241,500 Rambler 20 ounce Travel Mugs with lids. The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents inside could spill out, posing burns.

The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors.  The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010.  The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base. The SKU is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.

ColorSKUDate Code
Black210700600462107007004134204010
Seafoam210700600482107007004334204010
Navy210700600472107007004234204010
Ice Pink210700600522107007004734204010
Northwoods Green210700600502107007004534204010
Graphite2107006006634204010
Copper2107006006434204010

You can call toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, productrecall@yeti.com, or online at www.yeti.com  and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

