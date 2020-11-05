YETI recalls thousands of travel mugs due to burn hazards

YETI is recalling 241,500 Rambler 20 ounce Travel Mugs with lids. The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents inside could spill out, posing burns.
The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors. The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010. The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base. The SKU is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.
|Color
|SKU
|Date Code
|Black
|2107006004621070070041
|34204010
|Seafoam
|2107006004821070070043
|34204010
|Navy
|2107006004721070070042
|34204010
|Ice Pink
|2107006005221070070047
|34204010
|Northwoods Green
|2107006005021070070045
|34204010
|Graphite
|21070060066
|34204010
|Copper
|21070060064
|34204010
You can call toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, productrecall@yeti.com, or online at www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
