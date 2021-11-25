Retailers opening early on Black Friday 2021

Many stores will be opening bright and early on Black Friday. For those planning on shopping in stores this year, many have confirmed they’ll open earlier than usual on Nov. 26.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Black Friday opening time: 5 a.m.
- The chain has confirmed that it will open extra early on Black Friday and will stay open late (until 11 p.m.).
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
- Black Friday opening time: 5 a.m.
- Not only will Bass Pro Shops (and its subsidiary Cabela’s) be open early on Black Friday (at 5 a.m.), but both will be open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
- Black Friday opening time: 6 a.m.
- While it’s confirmed that stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving, the details on Black Friday hours are to be determined. Several locations are likely to open up at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers – based on Bed Bath & Beyond’s 2020 sale.
Best Buy
- Black Friday opening time: 5 a.m.
- Best Buy’s opening times may vary, depending on location. Based on its sale in 2020, it is likely to open its doors at 5 a.m. It is confirmed, however, that all stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.
Big Lots
- Black Friday opening time: 6 a.m.
- Big Lots will open three hours earlier than usual on Black Friday. It’s also one of the few stores that will open on Thanksgiving (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Shoppers who want to avoid any crowds can opt for in-store pickup, curbside pickup, same-day delivery and two-day shipping.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Black Friday opening time: 5 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods has posted its holiday hours calendar, confirming that stores will open at 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 26 and closed on Thanksgiving Day.
GameStop
- Black Friday opening time: 7 a.m.
- Stores will likely open a couple hours early on Black Friday at 7 a.m. You’ll want to plan ahead to be at the front of the line as some locations have limited capacity.
Home Depot
- Black Friday opening time: 6 a.m.
- Home Depot has opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday for the past several years, and it is expected that it will open at this time in 2021 as well.
JCPenney
- Black Friday opening time: 5 a.m.
- JCPenney will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, just as it did in 2020. Online shoppers can also take advantage of fast and free same-day in-store and curbside pickup options.
Kohl’s
- Black Friday opening time: 5 a.m.
- Kohl’s not only opens early on Black Friday, at 5 a.m. local time, but it opens early on Sunday, Nov. 21 (at 8 a.m.) for the start of its Black Friday sale.
Lowe’s
- Black Friday opening time: 6 a.m.
- For the past several years, Lowe’s has opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and we expect this year will be no different.
Michaels
- Black Friday opening time: 7 a.m.
- Stores usually open at 9 a.m., but we predict Michaels will get an earlier start on Black Friday (7 a.m.) and stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving.
Old Navy
- Black Friday opening time: 12 a.m.
- Based on past Black Friday sales, we expect that stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open back up at 5 a.m. for Black Friday.
Target
- Black Friday opening time: 7 a.m.
- Target has confirmed it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day with most retail locations opening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
Ulta
- Black Friday opening time: 6 a.m.
- Ulta made the call to remain closed on Thanksgiving this year. However, stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and stay open until 10 p.m. (times may vary slightly by location).
Walmart
- Black Friday opening time: 5 a.m.
- Walmart’s in-store Black Friday Deals for Days event on Nov. 26 is actually its third in-store Black Friday sale event of the season. Stores will be closed for Thanksgiving and open bright and early at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Walmart will have some rules in place for the health and safety of shoppers and associates. Walmart associates are required to wear face coverings and sanitize stores. The retailer encourages all customers to wear face coverings as well, no matter their vaccine status.