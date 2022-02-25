WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita liquor store is taking a stand after Russia attacked Ukraine this week. Jacob Liquor Exchange, 29th and Rock Road, has pulled more than 100 bottles of Russian vodka from its shelves.

It has poured some of the vodka on the ground. The rest of the vodka has been removed from the store. A spokesperson for Jacob Liquor’s east location said the vodka might be returned to the store shelves if Russia quickly ends its war against Ukraine. Otherwise, the Russian vodka will be destroyed.

The store is replacing the Russian vodka with an expanded version of Ukrainian vodka.

“I guess this is our sanction. We don’t support it. There’s no reason to support it. There’s no reason for them to invade the Ukrainians, and this may be small, but every small thing makes a difference,” said Jamie Stratton, Jacob’s Liquor.

Each Jacob Liquor store is independently owned. The spokesperson could only speak for the one at 29th and Rock Road.