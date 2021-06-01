Sam’s Club brings sampling back to clubs nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Nexstar Media Wire) — Sam’s Club announced Tuesday, June 1 that its sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips, will be returning to clubs after being suspended last March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Initially, Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples.

Sam’s Club’s sampling program has been an attraction in clubs for more than 35 years.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam’s Club. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.”

One planned experience is the Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck. It will tour the central United States this summer, giving members a chance to try out products from Sam’s Club’s private brand, Member’s Mark. It will be in Wichita June 16-20.

