WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senior citizens may want to wait until Wednesday, Dec. 13, to stock up on groceries. Dillons plans to offer a 5% discount to customers ages 55 and up that day.
Customers should ask the cashier to apply the discount to the order when shopping inside the store. No coupon is needed. Shoppers must use their rewards card or shopper’s card to get the discount.
The discount does not apply to items like alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, stamps, gift cards, and lottery tickets.
“At Dillons, we love to share ‘surprise and delight’ offers for a little unexpected cheer, especially when it comes to helping our customers save,” Sheila Regehr, Dillons corporate affairs manager, said in a news release.
Regehr offered ways that other shoppers can also save money:
- Make a shopping list and stick to it. Plan recipes for the week, ideally with multiple meals that use some of the same ingredients. Then, make the shopping list.
- Avoid shopping while hungry – it can lead to impulse buys.
- Shop online for pickup or delivery. It allows you to compare prices, see what’s on sale, keep track of your total, and avoid impulse buys.
- Sign up for a Dillons shopper’s card to get discounts and earn fuel points. Use the Dillons app or go online to download digital coupons onto the card.
- Know what you already have in the refrigerator, pantry, or cupboards. Consider keeping a list of frequently purchased items and note when they need to be replenished.
- Buy store brands instead of name brands.