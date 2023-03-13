HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Siemens Gamesa plans to reopen in Hutchinson.

A Siemens Gamesa spokesperson said the company began the process of returning the nacelle facility to production. The nacelle of a wind turbine houses the drive train and other tower-top components.

The company said hiring and production will be done in phases. Initial production is set to begin in the first half of this year.

Last week, Sonoco Hutchinson Paper Mill announced it was closing and that 116 employees would be laid off.

For available jobs at Siemens Gamesa, click here.