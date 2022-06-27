SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina area will get to keep its airline service. In March, SkyWest Airlines announced it would terminate United Express service at the airports in Salina, Hays, Dodge City and Liberal.

But on Friday, it filed a Withdrawal of Termination Notice for Salina with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

When it filed to end service with the four Kansas locations and 25 other locations around the U.S., SkyWest said it was because of a pilot shortage.

KSN is looking into whether SkyWest is also changing its mind about Hays, Dodge City and Liberal. So far, we have only been able to confirm the information about Salina.

Salina Regional Airport said its service to Denver and Chicago can continue uninterrupted.

A new release from the airport said, “Monthly and weekly passenger enplanements at the Salina Airport continue to set new record highs when compared to prior years.”

“This is good news for the Salina region and for the airport,” Kent Buer, chairman of the Salina Airport Authority board of directors, said in the news release. “United Airlines has a strong following in Salina, and the service offered by SkyWest Airlines has been nothing short of exemplary. We thank SkyWest leadership for their efforts to keep the Salina Airport as part of their system.”