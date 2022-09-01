(Photo Courtesy WSWCo.)

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A winery near Winfield has announced that it is closing its doors to the public at the end of the year.

Wheat State Wine Company has been in business for 10 years. Owner Chris Tyler did not say the closing has anything to do with business or the pandemic. Instead, he wants to try something new.

“This has been an extremely hard decision that I did not take lightly,” he said in a news release. “Making great wine and sharing it with our customers has been one of my favorite parts of owning a winery. Having great staff helps, too. Wheat State Wine Co. has been a success; I feel it’s time for me to close this chapter and move on to the next thing.”

He said he wants to focus on other ways to invest in Winfield and improve the community for others.

Wheat State Wine Company planted its first vines in 2008 on Tyler’s family farm southeast of Winfield. It started making wine in 2011.

Tyler said his wine won Kansas Wine of the Year in 2012 and won several medals at national wine competitions. Plus, he says the customer base has grown every year.

“We’ve really enjoyed sharing our corner of Cowley County with everyone,” he said. “Spring Hill Farm, the property at which we are located, has been a local treasure for decades.”

The winery will close its doors to the public at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Until then, business and scheduled events will continue.

The tasting room hours are Friday to Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. Starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, the tasting room will be open Friday to Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. The tasting room will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

