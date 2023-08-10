WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwest Airlines is allowing Hawaii travelers to alter plans following wildfires on the islands. On Thursday, 36 people were reported dead.

Between now and Monday, Aug. 14, customers holding reservations to, from, or through Kahului (Maui), HI – OGG can alter their travel plans or may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges.

Southwest is also allowing customers scheduled to travel to, from, or through Kahului (Maui), HI – OGG during the time to change their departure/arrival to any Hawaii destinations listed below without paying any additional charge:

Hilo (Hawaii Island), HI – ITO

Honolulu (Oahu), HI – HNL

Kona (Hawaii Island), HI – KOA

Lihue (Kauai), HI – LIH

Customers who purchased their flights via Southwest.com or the mobile app can reschedule their travel plans online.

Customers holding reservations for a flight that is canceled may request a refund for an unused ticket/travel itinerary.

For specific flight information, please check flight status information.