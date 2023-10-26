SEATTLE, Wash. (KSNW) — Boeing has received an order from Southwest Airlines for 108 737-7 Max aircraft.

The 737-7 Max is the smallest in the 737 Max family produced by Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems. The aircraft carries quieter engines, can seat up to 172 passengers, and is more fuel efficient, with a maximum range of 3800 nautical miles (4372.96191 miles).

“We have a long history with Boeing, dating back more than 50 years to the day we commenced service with three Boeing 737 aircraft serving three cities,” says Bob Jordan, president and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Airlines, in a news release. “They’re part of our history and part of our future as we continue to recognize the many efficiencies and cost savings of a single fleet.”

Southwest flies Boeing 737 aircraft exclusively. So far, the airline has placed orders for over 300 737-7 Max aircraft, bringing the total to over 500 orders for planes in the 737 Max family.

In the Spring of 2023, Spirit discovered an issue with some 737 Max aft fuselages that were near completion, which led to some delays in deliveries. Then, in August, Boeing announced that a new issue was discovered with some models of the 737 Max.

On Wednesday, Boeing reported a $1.64 billion loss for the third quarter.