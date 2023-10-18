WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing have reached an agreement that Spirit says “enables greater collaboration to achieve improved quality and higher deliveries in the future.”

Last month, Spirit AeroSystems said it was in talks with Boeing and Airbus about the pressures it faced with labor, costs and supply chain issues.

On Wednesday, the company’s new CEO announced the memorandum of agreement with Boeing.

“Boeing and Spirit will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to mitigate today’s operational challenges,” Patrick Shanahan, Spirit president and CEO, said in a news release. “Our collective teams will focus on further generating supply chain performance and resiliency. This united effort to synchronize our production systems will enable greater market responsiveness and delivery assurance.”

Spirit says the agreement strengthens the strategic relationship between the two companies for the long term.