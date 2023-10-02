WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems appointed a new leader on Monday.

The company announced that Patrick M. Shanahan, a member of Spirit AeroSystems’s Board of Directors, has been appointed interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

The company says Shanahan replaces Thomas C. Gentile III as CEO and president. Gentile resigned on Saturday, according to Spirit. The company says Gentile will serve as a consultant for a period of three months to ensure a smooth transition.

Spirit AeroSystems says Shanahan’s career spans both commercial and military programs, including 31 years with The Boeing Company and service as deputy secretary of defense and acting secretary of defense. Shanahan has served on the board since November 2021.