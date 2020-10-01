Spirit AeroSystems closing McAlester, Oklahoma facility and moving work to Tulsa and Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems said the McAlester, Oklahoma facility is closing and work is moving to Tulsa and Wichita. It is due to the downturn in the commercial aviation market caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the grounding of 737 Max.

“We know this will be a hardship for our employees and the community, and we are committed to working with them through this transition,” said in a statement. “In a matter of months, Spirit’s production rates for commercial aircraft fell from historic highs to much lower volumes. Airline travel, and corresponding demand for new airplanes, is not returning as fast as expected at this point.”

Over the next several months, Spirit will begin moving the work from McAlester to Tulsa and Wichita.

