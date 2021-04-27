Spirit AeroSystems expands with assets of a Texas MRO company

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems has acquired, through a subsidiary, the assets of Applied Aerodynamics, a company based in Farmer Branch, Texas.

Spirit says Applied Aerodynamics is a high-quality composite maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company. It believes the acquisition complements the company’s acquisition of select Bombardier assets.

According to Spirit, the acquisition expands its existing MRO infrastructure in the region with the addition of Applied Aerodynamics’ expertise, workforce, defense scope of work and 120,000-square-foot facility. It says this will allow Spirit to do a wider range of repairs on more products.

“Spirit AeroSystems is investing heavily in MRO capabilities to improve the customer experience as part of its strategic transformation to be a more balanced, global company and Applied Aerodynamics is an obvious fit to help us achieve this goal,” said Jim Lickteig, senior director of Aftermarket Solutions at Spirit AeroSystems, in a news release. “With this acquisition, we’re prepared to help customers where they need us the most as they rise out of this pandemic. By providing customized, high-quality MRO solutions, we can help operators control their costs and improve efficiencies and speed because of the added capacity.”

Spirit says having a more prominent presence near an international airport means inventory can be quickly airfreighted, further helping to drive down costs and increase speed. It says the Applied Aerodynamics acquisition enables Spirit to expand beyond MRO services for thrust reversers and nacelles on the 737 and 777 with new services for a broader range of fleets. These additional composite repairs include radomes, flight controls, lats, slats, flaps, spoilers, ailerons, winglets, and main landing gear doors for the 737, 747, 757, 767, A320, A321, 787 models. For defense, Spirit acquires a new scope of work for C17 flight controls and Coast Guard bearings.

Spirit says it will be expanding the capabilities of Applied Aerodynamics to its other MRO locations, including Wichita, Western Europe, North Africa, and East Asia, over the next year.

To learn more about Spirit’s global MRO solutions and locations, visit the website.