WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In an effort to keep workers from going elsewhere, Spirit AeroSystems is offering some of them a 21% raise.

The company is raising the minimum hourly rate for employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW).

Forrest Gossett, senior manager for Spirit AeroSystems Corporate Communications, confirmed to KSN News that the minimum base rate is going from $16.91 to $20.50, an increase of $3.59, on Oct. 28. Any IAMAW member who is currently making less than $20.50 will get the raise starting next week.

In September, Textron Aviation announced it bumped its starting wage for hourly aviation workers to $20. The pay raise is for all hourly employees in Direct Aircraft Manufacturing and Service roles in Wichita.

Both Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation are hiring and often find themselves competing for skilled aviation workers.

Spirit AeroSystems Vice President Jay Hohl said Spirit looks for ways to create more value for workers so they will stay with the company. He calls employees the company’s greatest asset.