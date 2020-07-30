Spirit AeroSystems makes some leadership changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems says two members of its leadership team plan to retire, and the company is making some changes.

The two who plan to retire are John Pilla, senior vice president and chief technology officer, and Vic McMullen, senior vice president for global manufacturing and Boeing operations. They will move into advisor roles, have announced their intent to retire and will move into special advisor roles starting Aug. 1.

Spirit is consolidating some responsibilities and made the following leadership changes effective immediately.

Sam Marnick will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Tom Gentile, president and CEO. Marnick, who previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer, will oversee a number of functional organizations, including Supply Chain Management, Strategy, M&A, Enterprise Risk Management, Research & Technology, Information Technology and Human Resources. In addition, she will lead growth initiatives across a number of key markets for Spirit that include Fabrication, Aftermarket, and Regional and Business Jets.

Kevin Matthies will serve as Senior Vice President, Quality and Engineering, reporting directly to Gentile. Matthies most recently served as Senior Vice President of Quality and will expand his responsibilities to include Product and Factory Support Engineering. Also, he will lead the company’s Global Manufacturing Excellence initiative and Global Safety Council.

“These changes will help position Spirit to navigate a prolonged recovery of the commercial aviation market and sharpen the focus of our team on key growth markets,” Gentile said in a news release.

