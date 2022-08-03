WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.