WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $127.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wichita-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.