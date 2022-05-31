WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita workers could have a direct link to future space opportunities with a new partnership between Spirit AeroSystems and Sierra Space.

This image shows the future Shooting Star cargo module on a Dream Chaser spaceplane. (Courtesy Sierra Space)

Under the agreement, Spirit Defense and Space will assist in developing and producing affordable Shooting Star Transport Vehicles for Sierra Space.

The 15-foot transport vehicle attaches to the rear of the Sierra Space Dream Chaser spaceplane. The module will carry up to 10,000 pounds of cargo. According to their website, Shooting Star also “offers cargo disposal services for NASA. Once separated from Dream Chaser, the cargo module burns up safely in the Earth’s atmosphere and Dream Chaser glides gently back onto Kennedy Space Center’s runway.”

Sierra Space said the Dream Chaser is expected to launch in early 2023 on a series of NASA missions. It says the spaceplane can safely carry cargo and eventually people to on-orbit destinations, returning to land on compatible commercial airport runways worldwide.

Sierra Space and Spirit will work together to develop technologies and processes to speed up getting the spaceplanes to the market.

“We are very excited about the opportunity this partnership with Sierra Space represents. Spirit AeroSystems brings unparalleled value in terms of design for manufacturability and industrialization to help scale production rates on the Dream Chaser and its derivatives,” Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems president and CEO, said in a news release. “We look forward to joining Sierra Space on its mission to create exciting breakthroughs that enable existing businesses, entrepreneurs, researchers and governments to empower humanity to enhance life on Earth.”

Construction of a module (Courtesy Sierra Space)

“Through this long-term partnership, Sierra Space is delighted to begin work with Tom’s team at Spirit AeroSystems, widely recognized as leaders in the aerospace industry and aligned with our vision of an accessible and vibrant space economy,” Tome Vice, Sierra Space CEO, said. “Working with Spirit Defense & Space, we will broaden access to tomorrow’s space economy; lowering the cost of entry and increasing the speed to market of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser franchise. Together we will accelerate the commercialization of space.”

Spirit AeroSystems changed the name of its defense business to Defense and Space in June of 2021. The company said it had a long-term goal of having the business comprise 40% of total consolidated company revenue.

A spokesperson for Spirit said it is too early to make predictions about whether this could increase jobs at Spirit.