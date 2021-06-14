Staffing shortages force Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun to adjust schedule

Business

by: WDAF TV

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of WDAF TV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A shortage of workers forced Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun to adjust hours of operation.

The amusement parks said they are trying to recruit employees needed to stay open, but right now haven’t been able to hire enough employees.

Worlds of Fun said because of shortages it will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of June.

Oceans of Fun will continue to be open on its adjusted schedule for the rest of June. Reservations are required for anyone who wants to go to Oceans of Fun. Reservations can be made online or through the Worlds of Fun app.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories