Starbucks to add oat milk to all stores by Spring 2021

Starbucks announced it is adding oat milk to its menu nationwide.
The popular coffee chain said Wednesday the popular non-dairy option will be available to all stores by spring 2021. The plant-based creamer was first rolled out in the Midwest this year.
The company first began offering non-dairy milk in 1997 when it added soy milk to the menu. Coconut milk and almond milk followed in 2015 and 2016 as plant-based options began to grow in popularity.
Earlier this month, Starbucks also announced it is offering free coffee for all of December to “those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.”
The company said that any customer identifying as a frontline responder to the pandemic will receive a tall brewed coffee — hot or iced — free of charge.
