State AGs look to head off T-Mobile-Sprint deal in court

FILE – In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. T-Mobile, in its attempt to buy Sprint for $26.5 billion, shrinking the major wireless companies to three from four and creating another phone giant to rival AT&T and Verizon, has already notched approvals from federal national-security, telecommunications and antitrust regulators. Now it must convince a federal court judge in New York that the 14 state attorneys general suing to stop its deal are wrong. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP) – T-Mobile is about to face 14 state attorneys general in court in defense of its attempt to buy Sprint for $26.5 billion.

T-Mobile has already notched approvals from key federal regulators. Starting Monday, it must also convince a federal judge that the state attempt to block the deal is misguided.

A combined T-Mobile-Sprint company would become a fiercer competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T. But the states argue that having one fewer mobile carrier would cost Americans billions of dollars in higher wireless phone bills.

The trial in U.S. District Court in New York is expected to last several weeks.

