State AGs look to head off T-Mobile-Sprint deal in court

(AP) – T-Mobile is about to face 14 state attorneys general in court in defense of its attempt to buy Sprint for $26.5 billion.

T-Mobile has already notched approvals from key federal regulators. Starting Monday, it must also convince a federal judge that the state attempt to block the deal is misguided.

A combined T-Mobile-Sprint company would become a fiercer competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T. But the states argue that having one fewer mobile carrier would cost Americans billions of dollars in higher wireless phone bills.

The trial in U.S. District Court in New York is expected to last several weeks.

