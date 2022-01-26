Supply chain issues for construction companies beginning to slowly improve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a light at the end of what seems like a long tunnel. Construction companies say they are finally seeing some relief in supply chain issues.

Mid America Exteriors’ Co-Founder Dave Becker says wait times for windows hit an all-time high during the pandemic, “For the first six months of 2021, I didn’t know if I was going to have a job or even want a job. The stress level was out of the roof.”

Supply chain issues were crippling much of Becker’s business, especially window installations.

Becker explained, “In 2021, right at the beginning of the year, it suddenly became three to six months to get windows. More than likely, on the high side of six months, and that’s just too long a time period to ask our customers to wait.”

The struggle caused his business to adapt.

“We adjusted our whole way of doing business,” he added. “Normally, on a house, we’d go out and install the windows first then come in with the siding, then do the guttering, but during the pandemic, there have been so many times we have had siding and not windows. So we would go ahead and adjust.”

Becker believes those changes paid off, “I mean out of 30 years we actually had our best year, and that’s because we adjusted with the problems and came up with solutions.”

Now, Becker says he’s hopeful for the future, “We’re excited about 2022 now, thinking we’re going to set another record this year.”