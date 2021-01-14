Taco Bell revives vegetarian items

Business

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Taco Bell wants to bring back its vegetarian customers

The chain is resurrecting its popular potatoes after cutting menu items when the pandemic hit.

Starting March 11, customers will be able to order the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes for the first time since those changes were implemented.

Taco Bell will also test a menu item with a Beyond Meat substitute.

For the customers holding onto hope that items like the Nachos Supreme will return, the chain is not planning on bringing back any other items at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories