Taco Bell revives vegetarian items

Taco Bell wants to bring back its vegetarian customers

The chain is resurrecting its popular potatoes after cutting menu items when the pandemic hit.

Starting March 11, customers will be able to order the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes for the first time since those changes were implemented.

Taco Bell will also test a menu item with a Beyond Meat substitute.

For the customers holding onto hope that items like the Nachos Supreme will return, the chain is not planning on bringing back any other items at this time.