Target Black Friday 2021 ad starts in stores and online Nov. 21

A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July 18, 2006. in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Target’s Black Friday sale starts in stores and online on Nov. 21 and ends on Nov. 27.

With deals available online-only on Thanksgiving Day. Deals include all the hottest brands and products including Apple watches and AirPods, Nintendo Switch and Oculus Quest 2, KitchenAid mixers, Dyson and iRobot Roomba vacuums. The ad is expansive with 60 pages of deals.

To view the ad, click here.

Small Kitchen Appliance Black Friday Deals

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer – KV25G0X: 49% off – $219.99 (orig. $429.99)

Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker bundle: 54% off – $59.99 (orig. $129.99)

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water maker: 40% off – $59.99 (orig. $99.99)

Power XL grill air fryer combo: 47% off – $99.99 (orig. $189.99)

Gaming Black Friday Deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Blue/Red + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Online Bundle: $299.99

Oculus Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 128GB + Free $50 Target Gift Card: $299 – Blackfriday.com shopping experts didn’t see this VR headset in Walmart’s ad.

Xbox series S: $299.99

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99

Headphone Black Friday Deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II: 48% off – $179.99 ($299.99)

AirPods with Charging Case: 11% off – $114.99 (orig. $129.99)

AirPods Pro: 24% off – $189.99 (orig. $224.99)

Beats solo Wireless Headphones: 50% off – $99.99 (orig. $199.99)

TV and Entertainment Black Friday Deals

Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series: 12% off – $569.99 (orig. $649.99)

LG 70″ Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV 70UP7070: 13% off – $649.99 (orig. $749.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player and Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Generation): 50% off – $24.99 (orig. $49.99)

Apple Watch and Fitness Tracker Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 3: 15% off – $169.99 (orig. $199.99)

Apple Watch SE: 21% off – $219.99 (orig. $279.99)

FitBit Charge 5 fitness tracker: 28% off – $129.95 (orig. $179.95)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% off – $199.99 (orig. $249.95)

Home Black Friday Deals

Shark EZ wi-fi connected robot vacuum: 40% off – $349.99 (orig. $579.99)

iRobot Roomba i3 vacuum: 33% off – $399.99 (orig. $599.99)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum: 34% off – $249.99 (orig. $379.99)

Smart Home Black Friday Deals