WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Target’s ever popular Car Seat Trade-In is coming up once again.

Twice a year, Target guests can bring in an old, used, expired, and/or damaged car seat into Target and recycle it in exchange for 20% off one car seat, one stroller, or select baby gear.

This fall’s Car Seat Trade-In takes place from Sept. 11-24. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

When guests walk into their local Target, they can find a large box near the front of the store where they can place their old car seat. Here, they can redeem the 20% off coupon on their Target app or through Target.com/circle. Be sure to set up your Target account in advance!

“Target’s Car Seat Trade-in Event is one way we’re working together to achieve our Target Forward goal of zero waste to landfill in U.S. operations by 2030,” reads the Target website.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled through Waste Management to create new products, such as pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials.

Since 2016, 1.97 million car seats have been recycled, resulting in 29.6 million pounds of car seat materials recycled.

Wichita area locations: