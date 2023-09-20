WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation has announced a record-breaking fleet agreement with NetJets. It includes the option for NetJets to purchase up to 1,500 additional Cessna Citation jets over the next 15 years.

NetJets would also be the launch customer for the new Cessna Citation Ascend, which is still in development. Ascend deliveries are expected to begin in 2025. The other Citations in the agreement are the Latitude and the Longitude.

Design rendering that includes Ascend, Latitude, and Longitude (Courtesy Textron Aviation)

This agreement extends NetJets’ existing fleet agreement and includes options for an increasing number of aircraft each year. In the 40-year relationship between the two companies, NetJets has taken delivery of more than 800 Textron aircraft, including exercising over 300 options for Citation Latitudes and Longitudes during the past eight years.

“NetJets customers around the world continually select Citations as their aircraft of choice. We’re honored to be the largest provider of industry-leading aircraft to NetJets and look forward to continuing to work together to design and deliver the best aviation experience based on customer feedback,” Ron Draper, Textron Aviation president and CEO, said in a news release.

“As a long-time, trusted ally who shares our commitment to safety and service, Textron Aviation is the ideal partner to help us expand our offerings to NetJets Owners with the introduction of the new Ascend to our midsize jet class, as well as by growing our overall fleet,” said Doug Henneberry, executive vice president of NetJets Aircraft Asset Management.

Textron Aviation says Cessna Citations are renowned for their ability to combine reliability, efficiency and comfort with advanced technology and class-leading performance. More than 30 Citation models have been certified over the 50-year history of the Citation line. There are currently six Citation models in production: Citation M2 Gen2, Citation CJ3+, Citation CJ4 Gen2, Citation XLS Gen2, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude, with the Citation Ascend under development.