WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation is hosting a hiring fair today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9710 E. Central Avenue, Wichita. The company’s website lists 361 job openings at its Wichita plants.
Textron Aviation is continuing to push hiring and training incentives, including a recently increased starting wage of $20 an hour for manufacturing positions in Wichita, sign-on bonuses, and the availability of Kansas Aviation Tax credits.
The company says the jobs range from entry-level supply chain management to business development to manufacturing and engineering.
Click here to learn more about the company. Click here to see the job openings in the Wichita area.
