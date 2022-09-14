WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation announced that it bumped hourly aviation pay in Wichita by 4% and that the starting wage for hourly aviation workers is now $20 an hour.

The pay raise is for all hourly employees in Direct Aircraft Manufacturing and Service roles in Wichita.

The company says it is currently filling positions ranging from entry-level manufacturing jobs to airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanics to engineers.

A Textron Aviation spokesperson said the company has about 9,500 employees in Kansas and has about 500 open positions. As of Wednesday at noon, the Textron Aviation website showed 351 job openings at Wichita-area plants. Click here to browse the job openings or to filter a job search.

Textron Aviation says the $20 starting wage is one of the highest entry-level hourly wages in the area. It also says many employees will get additional pay increases every 90 days.

Some new hires will also qualify for a sign-on bonus. Possible sign-on payouts include:

Electrical engineering – $5,000

A&P mechanics – $5,000

Other manufacturing and service roles – $4,000

To learn more about Textron Aviation’s benefits, click here.

New Kansas aviation workers may also get up to $5,000 a year as a Kansas state income tax credit. The tax credit is for each year through 2026, totaling up to $25,000 in value. Click here to learn more about the tax credits.