WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita has announced that they are planning to open earlier than expected.
Topgolf was initially scheduled to open in March of 2023, but now a Topgolf representative says it will be open by the end of the year.
“We are happy to inform you that we plan to be live in the Wichita community by the end of 2022,” said Spencer Stewart, a PR representative for Topgolf.
Stewart says while construction timelines are being finalized, Topgolf is thrilled to be nearing completion.
Topgolf will share more specific timing details as they become available.
Topgolf Wichita is now hiring. To apply, click here.
