WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Torchy’s Tacos has closed both of its locations in Wichita.

Torchy’s Tacos had locations in east and west Wichita, at 2191 N. Rock Rd and 2901 N. Maize Rd.

Call

When you call either location, you get a message that states the following:

“Thanks for calling Torchy’s Tacos. This location is permanently closed. To get your damn good fix, visit our nearest location at 11919 south Strang Line Rd, Olathe, Kan. Hope to see you soon taco junkie.”

Facebook

The “Torchy’s Tacos Wichita” Facebook page just posted on Friday, Dec. 9.

We love our veterans! Our Tacos for Veterans Gift Card Drive was a success thanks to all you Taco Junkies!

Big shoutout to the 13 Torchy’s Tacos stores that participated: Westchase, Sonterra, Wichita, West Wichita, Rice Village, Conroe, Shepherd, Plano, Woodlands Mall, Arbor Trails, West U, Spring, College Station” Torchy’s Tacos Wichita (2191 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS) Facebook page

Website

When you go to order online at Torchy’s website, it says, “Sorry, no locations were found within 50 miles.”