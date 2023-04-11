WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A store that opened in Towne West Square two months ago already needs more space. So, Rebellious Rose has moved to a bigger location in the mall.

“I knew there was business here, but the response has been better than I imagined,” Lisa Baggett, Rebellious Rose owner, said in a news release.

The boutique sells women’s clothing, accessories and antique furniture.

Baggett started her business in her garage in 2021. Six months later, it moved to a building on Douglas Street. And, this year, it moved to Towne West, in a 969-square-foot space outside the Dillard’s Clearance store.

“Once we opened, there was an immediate request for an expanded size range, and we responded to the request,” Baggett said. “We offer sizes small through 3XL and have a variety of items including clothing, accessories, décor and gifts. I knew right away we were going to need a bigger store to better fit our customer needs.”

Rebellious Rose moved just a few doors from its first Towne West location. The new space, next to Alondra’s Fashion Boutique, is 2,253 square feet.

Charley Cooper, mall manager, says more than 20 locally-owned businesses have opened in Towne West over the last two years.

“This is another example of how stores can thrive at Towne West,” she said. “We are elated with the success of Rebellious Rose.”

Rebellious Rose allows customers to book a free one-hour consultation to help with sizing and styling.

“We want a woman to feel comfortable, confident and stylish,” Baggett said.

The boutique is open Tuesday through Sunday during regular mall hours. Click here to learn more about the store.