Truly lighting up the season with a Holiday Party Pack

Truly Hard Seltzer on Monday announced a new party pack in time for the holiday season.

The festive variety pack features four cocktail-inspired flavors including Cran Orange Sparkler, Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice. It will be available on Nov. 1 nationwide.

Each new flavor in the Holiday Party Pack will be 5% alcohol by volume, 100 calories, 1 gram sugar and gluten-free.

“When it comes to innovation, we never take our foot off the gas,” said Casey O’Neill, Senior Product Development Manager at The Boston Beer Company. “Our drinkers love the unexpected flavors we’ve created over the years, and we’re beyond excited to bring them some fun, cocktail-inspired flavors just in time for the holidays.”

The Holiday Party Pack will be available for a limited time through the end of the year and is line-priced with the rest of the Truly 12 packs. For more information, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.