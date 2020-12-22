Union announces 21-day furloughs coming for some Spirit workers on 787 program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-day furlough for Spirit employees on the 787 program will start on Jan. 4 according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The union said the company made them aware of the plan that will last through Jan. 24. Workers will return to work on Jan. 25.

The union said Spirit has indicated more detailed communication, including unemployment instructions, will be sent to all affected employees within the next few days.