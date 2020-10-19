Walmart ad scans released ahead of Black Friday events

After announcing that it will be holding three separate Black Friday sales events, Walmart has released ad scans from its first two Black Friday Deals for Days events which kick off on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 according to BestBlackFriday.com.

The retailer will kick off its third event the day before Thanksgiving. No ad for that event has been revealed yet.

Top deals on Nov. 4 event

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV for $228.

Apple Airpods (Gen. 2, wired charging case) for $99

Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo Crisp for $79

iRobot Roomba 670 for $177

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop for $799

HP Pavilion i5 GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop for $449

Top deals on Nov. 11 event

TCL 55-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $148.

Onn. 50-inch Class 4k UHD Roku Smart TV for $128.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum RV1000 for $199 ($100 off).

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) for a low $149.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Teal Chromebook for $179 ($120 off).

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Horizon Blue Laptop for $379 ($160 off).

