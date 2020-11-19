Walmart Black Friday: Here’s what’s different in 2020

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Black Friday scene in 2020 will look a little different at major retailers like Walmart. What won’t stray from the norm? Amazing deals!

The retail giant has released its latest holiday shopping deals and there are plenty of good ones to choose from.

Before you open your laptop or head out to shop, here’s what you need to know about the Walmart shopping experience around Thanksgiving and Black Friday this year:

Some deals are online only

More of the store’s popular doorbusters are going online-only to keep crowds from gathering at its store.

Some of those items include the new Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X selling for $499 as well as the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $119. Those online deals are available on Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

“These new events are really going to meet two critical needs for us,” Scott McCall, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, told USA TODAY. “One is around customer and associate safety and the other one is meeting our customers where they are shopping, which is online.”

In-store shoppers reduced

People won’t be able to rush through the doors in massive groups as they have in past years. This year, stores will have mask requirements, plastic barriers at the checkout areas and social distancing recommendations.

The store will also count customers to try and reduce congestion to allow for social distancing. Workers will be present to direct customers to shop on the right side of aisles.

Walmart aims to not exceed five customers per every roughly 1,000 square feet. That ends up equalling about 20% of a store’s capacity. Those levels may vary based on local restrictions.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

For the first time since the 1980s, Walmart will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day. Dozens of major retailers are going that route this year.

Most Walmart stores will reopen at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.