KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Calling all Walmart+ subscribers, your membership just became more helpful.

The company announced Wednesday that it doubled the gas discount it offers members. Instead of 5-cents, Walmart+ members will save up to 10-cents a gallon at certain gas stations.

The company also announced thousands of new stations that will honor the discount.

Until now the perk was only available at Walmart and Murphy gas stations. The membership could also be used to fill up at member prices at Sam’s Club.

Starting immediately, the Walmart+ gas discount is also available at 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the country.

The company has an online map to help you determine which stations in your area are involved.

Users simply need to open the Walmart app, select member pricing on fuel from the membership page and follow the instructions provided on the app.

A Walmart+ membership also provides free shipping, delivery from stores with a $35 purchase, and other perks.

A Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year, plus tax.