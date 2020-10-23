Walmart extending hours in November, keeping special shopping hour for seniors

Business

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will be extending hours beginning on November 14.

According to Walmart’s Twitter page, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. The hours will give customers more time to shop and help disperse traffic throughout the day, according to the post.

Stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation.

Walmart will continue hosting a special shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older and those most vulnerable. This starts one hour before the store opens.

Pharmacies and vision centers are also open during this time.

Walmart expanded its closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at most stores nationwide in August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories